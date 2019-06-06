Skip to main content
Live
#DDAYCOMMEMORATIONS
#FrenchOpen
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

US patients landed with 'surprise' medical bills despite being insured

Date created :

By: FRANCE 2 | Wassim CORNET | Emerald MAXWELL

In the US, millions of Americans have to borrow or raise large sums of money to pay their medical bills. After being hospitalised or undergoing an operation, and despite having private medical insurance, some patients are landed with bills that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. These are known as "surprise bills". Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell and Wassim Cornet.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.