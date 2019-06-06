US patients landed with 'surprise' medical bills despite being insured

By: FRANCE 2 | Wassim CORNET | Emerald MAXWELL

In the US, millions of Americans have to borrow or raise large sums of money to pay their medical bills. After being hospitalised or undergoing an operation, and despite having private medical insurance, some patients are landed with bills that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. These are known as "surprise bills". Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell and Wassim Cornet.