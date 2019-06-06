Skip to main content
Neymar unable to compete in Copa America due to ankle injury

Date created :

Ueslei Marcelino, REUTERS | Brazil forward Neymar seriously injured his ankle during a friendly match against Qatar on June 6, 2019
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Brazil forward Neymar has been ruled out of the Copa America after suffering a serious ankle injury in a 2-0 friendly win over Qatar on Wednesday, the country's soccer federation said in a statement.

ADVERTISING

Neymar limped off in the 17th minute after he appeared to twist his ankle and was carried to the dressing room with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

"Neymar was evaluated and underwent scans that confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle," the statement said.

"Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not recover in time to participate in the Copa America in Brazil."

(REUTERS)

