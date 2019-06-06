Confederation of African Football President Ahmad questioned by French authorities

Fadel Senna, AFP | Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad delivers a speech during the 40th CAF ordinary general assembly on February 2, 2018, in Casablanca, Morocco.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris on Thursday morning, world football's governing body FIFA said.

ADVERTISING Read more

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to FIFA's ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

"FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically," FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)