French connections

How D-Day was experienced by the French

As world leaders gather in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we explore how "The Longest Day" was experienced by the French and how its legacy lives on today. Seventy-five years after the Allies were welcomed as heroes, there's still a lot of gratitude in France for those who participated in the Normandy landings. Today, there's a clear effort to honour those who fought and to never forget the sacrifice of those who lost their lives.