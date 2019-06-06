Inside the Americas

The US president is in Europe for a trip focused on both history and politics. The ostensible reason for the visit: the D-Day landings, which are being commemorated this week. But Donald Trump is also having meetings with European leaders, with Brexit dominating his talks with Britain's Theresa May. For more on Trump's trip, we talk to Jeremy Ghez, a professor of international affairs at HEC Paris.

Staying with D-Day, we follow the story of one Native American veteran who was just 19 during the war. Now, at 96, he’s returning to the battlefields in Normandy.

And in football news, the Women's World Cup is kicking off in France. The US is the firm favourite and the sport is popular stateside. Our California correspondents Valérie Defert and Romain Jany report.