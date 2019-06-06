Meeting the last of the D-Day heroes
As Europe and the US commemorate the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, FRANCE 24 met some of the surviving American veterans of World War II. At the time, they were barely 20 years old. Seventy-five years later, as they approach 100, their first-hand accounts are truly important.
Our US correspondents Matthieu Mabin and Fanny Allard met with Donald, Lawrence and Harold. These three men risked their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis; a war changed their -- and our -- lives forever. This is their story.