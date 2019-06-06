Skip to main content
Live
#DDAYCOMMEMORATIONS
#FrenchOpen
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Reporters

Meeting the last of the D-Day heroes

Date created : Latest update :

By: Mathieu MABIN | Fanny ALLARD

As Europe and the US commemorate the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, FRANCE 24 met some of the surviving American veterans of World War II. At the time, they were barely 20 years old. Seventy-five years later, as they approach 100, their first-hand accounts are truly important.

ADVERTISING

Our US correspondents Matthieu Mabin and Fanny Allard met with Donald, Lawrence and Harold. These three men risked their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis; a war changed their -- and our -- lives forever. This is their story.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.