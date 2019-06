Africa football boss Ahmed released in France without charge, prosecutor says

Ludovic Marin, AFP fiel picture | CAF President Ahmad Ahmad after a meeting in Paris, on February 21, 2018

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, was released without charge in France on Friday, a day after being arrested for questioning in Marseille, the city's public prosecutor said

Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said Ahmad, who was in France for the FIFA Congress held Wednesday, was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery. (AFP)