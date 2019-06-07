Meet Safia, a female activist seeking change in Algeria

By: Alexandra RENARD | Wassim CORNET

For the past few months, Algeria has seen its largest protest movement since independence in 1962. This time, the presence of women of all ages and backgrounds has been unprecedented. Among them is Safia. She’s a 48-year-old mother of three and a businesswoman who also heads a national sports newspaper. Alexandra Renard went to meet her in Algiers, where she spoke of her desire for change.