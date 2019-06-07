Five spots to watch the Women’s World Cup in the Paris area

If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the Women’s World Cup, here’s a list of five venues in the Paris area screening the matches.

ADVERTISING Read more

Official venues

FIFA Fan Experience Village

Célébrez la @FIFAWWC au sein du Village #FIFA Fan Expérience qui sera installé au jardin Nelson Mandela au @forumdeshalles 🎊 🏆 ⚽



De 14h à 23h30 les jours de match 🙌



👉 https://t.co/MHBUqaSdY7 pic.twitter.com/MoApxEhaXl Paris (@Paris) May 25, 2019

Don’t call it a fan zone, it’s a “village”. Located at Les Halles in the heart of Paris, the FIFA Fan Experience Village (Village FIFA Fan Expérience) will broadcast World Cup matches on two giant screens throughout the month-long competition. An estimated 10,000 people are expected at the venue, which will also host a number of family-friendly activities and events.

Les Halles is located at 101 Porte, Rue Berger, 75001, Paris. The closest station is Les Halles (Métro lines 1, 4, 7, 11 and 14; RERs A, B and D). Open daily.

Noisy-le-Grand fan zone

Like last year for the Men’s World Cup, the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-Le-Grand will again host a fan zone. All of Les Bleues matches (as well as the final 16, quarter, semi and championship games) will be shown on a giant 20-square-metre screen set up on the grounds of the local town hall.

The Noisy-le-Grand fan zone is located at Place de la Libération, 93160, Noisy-le-Grand. The closest station is Noisy-le-Grand – Mont d’Est (RER A). Open June 7 until July 7.

Locals

Le Point Ephemère

A popular hangout in Paris’s 10th arrondissement (or district), Le Point Ephemère will project the “best” World Cup games (14 out of a total 36 group stage matches are scheduled to be shown so far) on a giant screen. A second one will be brought in specifically for French matches.

Le Point Epemère is located at 200 Quai de Valmy, 75010, Paris. The closest station is Jaurès (lines 2 and 5). Open daily.

Le Hasard Ludique

Cultural space, restaurant, bar, concert venue… This converted train station on the northern fringes of Paris will broadcast eight of the tournament’s most anticipated matches on a giant screen in the main hall. Le Hasard Ludique will also host a number of events and activities, including talks and a football-themed Bingo game.

Le Hasard Ludique is located at 128 Avenue de Saint Ouen, 75018, Paris. The closest station is Porte Saint Ouen (line 13). Open Tuesday through Sunday.

Café de la Presse

The Café de la Presse will project all of Les Bleues’ World Cup matches on a giant screen, starting with the tournament’s France vs. South Korea opener, during which Happy Hour will be extended for supporters until midnight.

Café de la Presse is located at 30 Boulevard de la Bastille, 75012, Paris. The closest station is Bastille (lines 1, 5 and 8). Open daily.