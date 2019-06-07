Syria: ‘It’s cynical situation ongoing in Battle for Idlib,’ says France 24’s Wassim Nasr

Fierce clashes between government forces and jihadists have left 83 combatants dead in northwestern Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday. France 24’s Wassim Nasr discusses the latest fighting in the Battle for Idlib.

Clashes on the edge of the jihadist-controlled Idlib province have killed 44 government loyalists and 39 jihadists and Islamists since Thursday, the Observatory said.

The Syrian government and its Russian backer in April launched an intensified offensive in the last stronghold of both the rebel and the jihadist groups. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of up to 300 people, including 40 children over the past month.

Idlib is a region of some three million people, almost half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria.

Eight years into Syria’s civil war, the region is the last to remain beyond regime control apart from a large northeastern swathe held by the country’s Kurds.

The war, which started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government demonstrations, has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions.

To watch Wassim Nasr's analysis on FRANCE 24, click on the player above.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)