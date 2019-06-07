Week in Review: Paris cracks down on electric scooters, D-Day turns 75 & the Women’s World Cup

The City of Paris has cracked down on electric scooters after a tumultuous year on the city’s streets. We also speak to a resistance fighter about D-Day 75 years on, and keep our eyes on the ball as the Women’s World Cup in football kicks off.

Paris to restrict electric scooters after dangerous year on French capital’s streets

Paris is cracking down on electric scooters after a dangerous and chaotic year on the City of Light’s roads and pavements as the craze for the “trottinettes” (in French) saw the machines flood the capital.

D-Day: The forgotten battles beyond the beaches of Normandy

Anne-Marie Trégouët was 19-years-old when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Yet her memories of this day are of a different fight some 300 kilometres away in Brittany, where she was a member of the French Resistance.

Will Les Bleues win the World Cup at last?

A year after France’s men won the World Cup, its women now hope to do the same. The title has always eluded them in the past, so what are the odds they will win this year?

Rich and poor increasingly segregated in Paris region

Over months of Yellow Vest protests, public debate has centered on the urban rural divide and the resources eaten up by the Paris region of Île-de-France. But a new study shows that the country’s wealthiest region is also the most deeply unequal.

Can a former Janjaweed commander determine Sudan’s future?

The battle for Sudan’s future reached a critical point with the brutal crackdown on a protest camp in Khartoum. Much of it depends on how the ambitions of interim Vice President and ex-Janjaweed chief Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo are handled.

As Europe and the US commemorate the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, France 24 met some of the surviving American veterans of World War II. At the time, they were barely 20 years old. Seventy-five years later, as they approach 100, their first-hand accounts are truly important.

In the US, millions of Americans have to borrow or raise large sums of money to pay their medical bills. After being hospitalised or undergoing an operation, and despite having private medical insurance, some patients are landed with bills that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. These are known as "surprise bills".

With its plains, valleys and rocky peaks, France's central Auvergne region has something of the Wild West about it. It's a paradise for horse riders, be they beginners, old hands or even celebrities like French actor Thierry Lhermitte. He says the sport allows him to relax and commune with nature. More than 13,000 horse riders come here to make the most of this little slice of America nestled in rural France. We take you on an equestrian tour of the region.

France is hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup, the biggest event in women's football. In a special edition, we take a look at how the women's game still lags behind the men's. We talk to the world's best female footballer, Ada Hegerberg.

