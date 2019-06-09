Skip to main content
Jamaica faces Brazil in their historic debut in the Women's Football World Cup

Date created :

Angela Weiss, AFP| Jamaica's players pose for a team photo before the friendly match against Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, May 19, 2019.
Text by: Catherine BENNETT

Nicknamed The Reggae Girlz, Jamaica’s women's football team made history by qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup. They are the first Caribbean country to make it.

ADVERTISING

However, the Jamaicans did have to travel a long road to get there.

They play their first game today at 15.30 local time, when they have the intimidating prospect of facing the experienced Brazilian team on the pitch.

Catherine Bennett takes a look at the plucky Caribbean team that fought the odds to get to France.

Click on the player above to watch her FRANCE 24 report.

