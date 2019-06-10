After China, will Romania become Europe's rubbish dump?

Until recently, China received eight million tonnes of plastic waste a year, much of it from western European countries. But Beijing has stopped accepting most used plastics. Experts believe a lot of that waste may now be sent to Eastern Europe. In Romania, the law on incineration allows all sorts of different types of rubbish - such as tyres, oils and plastics - to be burned. Locals there are already dealing with the alarming consequences. FRANCE 24's team reports.