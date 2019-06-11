US: Where women dominate football, but are still fighting for equal pay

By: Valérie DEFERT | Romain JANY | Mary MAC CARTHY

In the FIFA Women's World Cup, the US national team, who have already taken home the trophy three times, are one of the favourites. The US are playing their first match against Thailand this Tuesday. Unlike in Europe, where women's football teams rarely make the headlines, female players dominate the sport in the US, although in terms of pay there is still a massive divide. So how has women's soccer become so popular stateside? Our California correspondents report.