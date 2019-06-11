French cartoonist Plantu slams 'stupid' New York Times ban

Thomas Coex, AFP | French cartoonist Plantu shows one of his cartoons about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as he attends a discussion panel with Israeli and Palestinian cartoonists at the French General Consulate in Jerusalem on February 13, 2015.

Acclaimed French cartoonist Jean Plantu called on the New York Times Tuesday not to ban political cartoons from its pages after a furore involving a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The artist who founded the Cartooning for Peace charity, told AFP the newspaper was wrong to bow to pressure and remove a drawing by Portuguese illustrator Antonio Moreira Antunes from its site.

“Humour and unsettling images are part of our democracy,” Plantu said.

Not having biting cartoons was “as stupid as asking children not to do drawings for Mothers’ Day,” he added.

L’AMÉRICAIN STEVE BANNON EST À PARIS POUR SOUTENIR MARINE LE PEN. Le dessin du Monde de ce lundi 30 mai. pic.twitter.com/u97KX0sdlj PLANTU (@plantu) May 20, 2019

The cartoon of Netanyahu published in April in the Times’ international edition was deemed anti-Semitic by some.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN likened it to the content of Nazi propaganda tabloid Der Sturmer.

It depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump wearing a kippah Jewish skullcap.

The more I think about the @nytimes “cartoon,” the more appalled I am.



While #Antisemitism is rising...synagogues are attacked & Jews killed...democratic #Israel is demonized...& Jewish institutions are forced to bolster security...



The “paper of record” pours oil on the fire. pic.twitter.com/8FUAEKCagK David Harris (@DavidHarrisAJC) April 27, 2019

Opinion page editor James Bennet said the paper had planned for a year to stop running political cartoons which already no longer appear in the US edition.

From next month it will no longer run political cartoons, Bennet said Monday.

Threat to freedom of opinion

Plantu, chief cartoonist of France’s Le Monde daily, said he was “worried about the future of our democracies and freedom of opinion” adding “one cannot imagine a newspaper without political caricatures.”

The artist, who set up Cartooning for Peace with the late UN chief Kofi Annan, is campaigning to have the UN’s cultural organisation Unesco declare political cartooning a fundamental human right.

Reporters Without Borders have thrown their weight behind the drive.

Patrick Chappatte, one of the Times’ leading cartoonists, said the newspaper’s decision was directly related to the Netanyahu cartoon.

He condemned the publication of that caricature but said he was concerned that media outlets were increasingly buckling under political pressure and criticism from “moralistic mobs” on social media.

The NYT really did fail this time. Decision to not run political cartoons by @nytopinion is spineless. We need @PatChappatte and political humor-- now more than ever! Let the Times know--> letters@nytimes.com, inytletters@nytimes.com pic.twitter.com/B2YpvK8KDJ Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) June 10, 2019

“Over the last years, some of the very best cartoonists... lost their positions because their publishers found their work too critical of Trump. Maybe we should start worrying,” Chappatte wrote on his website.

Plantu said that he supported both “Antonio who has been censored by the New York Times... and Chappatte, who is an immense talent.”

