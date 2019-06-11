Armed inmate takes guards hostage inside French prison

Jean-François Monier, AFP | French soldiers stand next to a chopper in front of the penitentiary center of Alençon, in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France, during a hostage taking on June 11, 2019.

An inmate armed with a homemade weapon has taken two guards hostage in a prison in northwestern France during the mealtime for prisoners, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident was ongoing at the Conde-sur-Sarthe Penitentiary Centre which holds dangerous or radicalised prisoners and those with serious disciplinary problems.

The prisoner, armed with an improvised weapon, was holding a guard and a female trainee, said regional prison official Emmanuel Baudin.

The national Prisons Administration Directorate confirmed a hostage situation without giving any further details. It said the justice ministry had alerted its crisis unit.

Security measures were increased in Conde-sur-Sarthe after a prisoner stabbed two guards with a homemade knife in March. After failed negotiations to end a standoff, security units launched an assault, wounding the prisoner.

(AFP)