Armed inmate takes guards hostage inside French prison
Date created :
An inmate armed with a homemade weapon has taken two guards hostage in a prison in northwestern France during the mealtime for prisoners, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident was ongoing at the Conde-sur-Sarthe Penitentiary Centre which holds dangerous or radicalised prisoners and those with serious disciplinary problems.
The prisoner, armed with an improvised weapon, was holding a guard and a female trainee, said regional prison official Emmanuel Baudin.
The national Prisons Administration Directorate confirmed a hostage situation without giving any further details. It said the justice ministry had alerted its crisis unit.
Security measures were increased in Conde-sur-Sarthe after a prisoner stabbed two guards with a homemade knife in March. After failed negotiations to end a standoff, security units launched an assault, wounding the prisoner.
(AFP)