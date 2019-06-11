Skip to main content
Live
#FRANCE
#SUDAN
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Armed inmate takes guards hostage inside French prison

Date created :

Jean-François Monier, AFP | French soldiers stand next to a chopper in front of the penitentiary center of Alençon, in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France, during a hostage taking on June 11, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

An inmate armed with a homemade weapon has taken two guards hostage in a prison in northwestern France during the mealtime for prisoners, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISING

The incident was ongoing at the Conde-sur-Sarthe Penitentiary Centre which holds dangerous or radicalised prisoners and those with serious disciplinary problems.

The prisoner, armed with an improvised weapon, was holding a guard and a female trainee, said regional prison official Emmanuel Baudin.

The national Prisons Administration Directorate confirmed a hostage situation without giving any further details. It said the justice ministry had alerted its crisis unit.

Security measures were increased in Conde-sur-Sarthe after a prisoner stabbed two guards with a homemade knife in March. After failed negotiations to end a standoff, security units launched an assault, wounding the prisoner.

(AFP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.