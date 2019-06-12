The fight against 'molka', South Korea's spycam epidemic

By: Gabin TELLENNE | Constantin SIMON | Justin McCURRY | Ho GYEONG SON

In South Korea, the use of hidden cameras to spy on women in public places - known as molka - is a massive problem. This high-tech voyeurism is made possible by the availability of tiny spycams. Last year, tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Seoul in protest. The government is now taking the crime more seriously. It has introduced heavier punishments for perpetrators, shut down websites used to share molka footage, and stepped up checks of public places. Our correspondents report.