Japan’s Abe heads to Tehran in bid to ease US-Iran tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran Wednesday on a rare diplomatic mission to try to ease tensions between Iran and Japan’s key ally, the USA.

The visit to Iran marks the first by a Japanese prime minister since a 1979 revolution installed an Islamic government and is viewed as a bid to increase Tokyo’s influence on the international stage.

Tehran is locked in a bitter standoff with Washington after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

Washington has since re-imposed crippling unilateral sanctions that have forced Japan to halt its once substantial purchases of Iranian oil and launched a military buildup in the Gulf.

"Amid concerns over growing tension in the Middle East and with the attention of the international community on the issue, Japan wishes to do its best towards peace and stability in the region," Abe told reporters in Tokyo before leaving for Tehran.

"Based on traditional friendly ties between Japan and Iran, I would like to have candid exchanges of opinions with President [Hassan] Rouhani and supreme leader [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei towards easing tensions," he said.

Hiroshima, Nagasaki attack on Iranian front pages

Iran is expected to ask Japan to mediate between Tehran and Washington, Iranian officials told Reuters ahead of Abe’s landing.

"Japan can help easing the ongoing tension between Iran and America ... as a goodwill gesture, America should either lift the unjust oil sanctions or extend the waivers or suspend them," said an unnamed official.

Another official added, "Mr. Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate that."

Meanwhile a hardline Iranian newspaper on Wednesday printed a front page image showing the mushroom cloud of a nuclear blast, meant to criticise the Japanese prime minister's close ties with the US.

The daily Farheekhtegan, or Educated, followed it up with a large headline in both English and Farsi, saying: "How Can You Trust A War Criminal, Mr. Abe?"

The picture appeared to refer to America dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

Hard-line news outlets in Iran immediately picked up the front page from the paper, published by students of Islamic Azad University, which has campuses across the nation.

‘Easing tensions’ dominate agenda

Japanese government officials say Abe will not present Tehran with a list of demands, or deliver a message from Washington, and instead want to play the role of neutral intermediary.

On Tuesday, Abe discussed "the situation in Iran" in a telephone call with Trump, a Japanese government spokesman said.

A government official said Abe will not be in Tehran to "mediate between Iran and the US" and that "easing tensions" was the prime purpose.

"He might touch upon the subject (of mediation) but that does not necessarily mean he is delivering a message" from Washington, he added.

After holding talks with Rouhani on Wednesday, Abe is to meet Iran's supreme leader on Thursday morning.

Analysts sceptical

Japan is hoping to lower the temperature, officials say.

Abe won Trump's blessing for the mediation mission when the US president visited Tokyo last month.

"We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region's stability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said ahead of the trip.

But while Tokyo has longstanding trade ties with Tehran and close relations with Washington, experts say Abe has little leverage with either side and mediation will be an uphill struggle.

The trip by the Japanese PM "faces substantial obstacles and is unlikely to bear fruit," Tobias Harris, an analyst at Teneo consultancy group, said in a note.

"While Japan has good relationships with countries on both sides, these relationships do not necessarily translate into influence."

