Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Victims of crackdown in Sudan hailed as 'martyrs of the revolution'

Date created : Latest update :

By: Karim YAHIAOUI | Abdallah MALKAWI | Selina SYKES

In Sudan, negotiations are slated to resume between protesters and the ruling military council. But mistrust towards the army is now rife among Sudanese, after more than 100 civilians were killed by the military in a crackdown on protesters on June 3. These victims are now hailed as the "martyrs of the revolution" and join the list of civilians killed since the beginning of the protest movement in December. Our reporters Karim Yahiaoui and Abdallah Malkawi met with some of their families.

ADVERTISING

>> On France24.com: A Sudanese Spring? Protesters dream of peaceful transition to democracy

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.