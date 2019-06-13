Victims of crackdown in Sudan hailed as 'martyrs of the revolution'

By: Karim YAHIAOUI | Abdallah MALKAWI | Selina SYKES

In Sudan, negotiations are slated to resume between protesters and the ruling military council. But mistrust towards the army is now rife among Sudanese, after more than 100 civilians were killed by the military in a crackdown on protesters on June 3. These victims are now hailed as the "martyrs of the revolution" and join the list of civilians killed since the beginning of the protest movement in December. Our reporters Karim Yahiaoui and Abdallah Malkawi met with some of their families.