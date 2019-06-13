In pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters take to streets to protest China extradition bill

Dale De La Rey, AFP | Protesters occupy a road outside the government headquarters during a rally against a bill that would allow for Hong Kong suspects to be tried in mainland Chinese courts

Tens of thousands of people have in recent days taken to the streets of Hong Kong to protest a contested bill that would open the way for extraditions to China. The violence is the worst to have hit the city since Britain's 1997 handover to Beijing.

ADVERTISING Read more

The bill, which is being championed by the semi-autonomous territory’s chief executive Carrie Lam, would allow for the extradition of Hong Kong criminal suspects to stand trial abroad, including in mainland China. While the government argues that the law is needed to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for criminals, critics say it paves the way also for the Chinese Communist Party to silence its opponents in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, police fired teargas and rubber bullets in a bid to stop demonstrators from storming the city’s parliament. Thousands of people also blocked key arteries in the city in a show of strength against the government’s plans to push the controversial bill through.

Dale De La Ray, AFP | Protesters use umbrellas to shield themselves against the pepper spray used by police

Tyrone Siu, REUTERS | Riot police officers pass a wall covered with messages written by pro-democracy supporters

Athit Perawongmetha, REUTERS | A protester holds up a sign urging police to stop firing on demonstrators. Police have used teargas and rubber bullets to try to disperse the crowds

Anthony Wallace, AFP | Bricks and debris have been left scattered by the Hong Kong government headquarters after protesters tried to storm the building

Hector Retamal, AFP | Police officers dismantle some of the barricades mounted by demonstrators during the protests

Hector Retamal, AFP | It is particularly Hong Kong’s younger generations that are protesting against the bill and what they view as Beijing’s encroaching influence over the city

Tyrone Siu, REUTERS | “We are back”. Demonstrators have left notes by the Hong Kong Legislative Council building to show their opposition to the bill