In pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters take to streets to protest China extradition bill

Tens of thousands of people have in recent days taken to the streets of Hong Kong to protest a contested bill that would open the way for extraditions to China. The violence is the worst to have hit the city since Britain's 1997 handover to Beijing.
The bill, which is being championed by the semi-autonomous territory’s chief executive Carrie Lam, would allow for the extradition of Hong Kong criminal suspects to stand trial abroad, including in mainland China. While the government argues that the law is needed to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for criminals, critics say it paves the way also for the Chinese Communist Party to silence its opponents in Hong Kong.
On Wednesday, police fired teargas and rubber bullets in a bid to stop demonstrators from storming the city’s parliament. Thousands of people also blocked key arteries in the city in a show of strength against the government’s plans to push the controversial bill through.