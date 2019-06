Inside Ghana’s 'graveyard' for Europe’s e-waste

Agbogbloshie landfill in the suburbs of Ghana's capital Accra has become infamous as the graveyard for Europe’s e-waste. Computers, televisions and other electronic goods from developed countries pile up in this giant open-air garbage dump. As Ghana’s environment deteriorates and diseases spread, our reporters Thais Brouck and Antoine Galindo went to investigate how and why such a place can still exist.