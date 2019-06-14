WHO holds emergency meeting after Ebola deaths spread to Uganda

Isaac Kasamani, AFP | A health worker makes a chlorine solution for sanitisation at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in Mpondwe, the Uganda's border town with the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019.

The World Health Organization emergency committee was meeting on Friday to decide whether to declare a raging Ebola epidemic an international threat, after an outbreak that began in Democratic Republic of Congo crossed into Uganda, killing two.

The WHO panel has used the label "public health emergency of international concern" only four times previously.

Those included the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic of 2009, the spread of poliovirus in 2014, the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016 and the surge of the Zika virus in 2016.

The current Ebola crisis, which began in eastern DRC last August, has recorded more than 2,000 cases, including more than 1,400 deaths.

It is the worst on record since the 2014-2016 that killed more than 11,300 people in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The WHO panel, officially known as the International Health Regulations and Emergency Committee, was meeting by teleconference with experts connecting from Geneva and around the globe.

The panel held off making the emergency call at previous meetings in October and April, in part because Ebola had not spread internationally.

Epidemic crosses porous border

That changed this week with confirmation that the virus had reached western Uganda, where it has claimed two lives so far.

A Congolese woman -- who is married to a Ugandan -- as well as her mother, three children and their nanny had travelled to DRC to care for her ill father, who later died of Ebola.

The WHO said 12 members of the family who attended the burial in Congo were placed in isolation in the DRC, but six "escaped and crossed over to Uganda" on June 9.

The next day, a five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital in Bwera, a border town, vomiting blood before he died. Tests confirmed he had Ebola and the family was placed in an isolation ward.

His three-year-old brother was also confirmed to have Ebola, as was their grandmother, who died late Wednesday.

Speaking from western Uganda's Kasese district, a senior Red Cross official told AFP that "the biggest challenge" was ensuring robust monitoring along the porous border with DRC.

"People are continuing to come in to the country and not passing through the areas where screening is taking place, because screening has been instituted along certain points of entry but not all the points," said Josephine Okwera, the director of health and social services for the Ugandan Red Cross.

The mere fact that cases have crossed a border does not automatically compel WHO to make the emergency declaration, especially as the epidemic is still confined to one contiguous region.

But invoking the emergency provisions would entail additional measures to manage the outbreak, including a possible call for "immediate international action", according to the UN health agency.

Hostility to health workers

Health officials had initially hoped that they could contain the outbreak with help from a new vaccine, which has now been given to more than 130,000 people in DRC.

But chronic violence and militia activity in the affected eastern DRC provinces of Ituri and North Kivu as well as hostility to medical teams among some people in the region have hampered the response.

WHO has also accused political leaders in the affected region of manipulating the Ebola issue to turn people against health workers.

On Thursday, the agency acknowledged it had been unable to track the origins of nearly half of new Ebola cases in Congo, suggesting it doesn't know where the virus is spreading.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person.

Chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope and porcupines can also become infected, and humans who kill and eat these animals can catch the virus through them.

