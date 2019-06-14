Japan’s World Cup bid back on track after 2-1 win over Scotland

Lucy Nicholson, REUTERS | Japan's Yuika Sugasawa scores their second goal from the penalty spot at Rennes' Roazhon Part on June14, 2019.

Strikers Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa were on the scoresheet in Japan’s 2-1 victory over Scotland in Rennes on Friday as the 2011 champions gave their World Cup campaign a shot in the arm.

Japan, the runners-up four years ago, were coming off a uninspiring goalless draw with lowly-ranked Argentina in their opener but looked much sharper up front against Scotland.

They got a breakthrough when striker Iwabuchi controlled a poor headed clearance from Scotland captain Rachel Corsie before unleashing a powerful strike high into the net from 20 metres.

Sugasawa doubled Japan's lead from the spot in the 37th minute after another defensive error from Corsie, who was penalised for tugging back the forward in the box.

It was one-way traffic at Rennes’ Roazhon Park as Japan continued to launch wave after wave of attacks, with midfielder Hina Sugita coming closest when her shot crashed into the crossbar just before half-time.

Shelley Kerr's Scotland responded with a physical approach going forward in the second half and pulled one back through a curling effort from substitute Lana Clelland, of Fiorentina, but Japan held on to the advantage to seal their first win of the tournament.

The Japanese now go into their final Group D game against England next week with a chance of topping the group, which would ensure a far more favourable draw in the last 16.

For World Cup debutants Scotland, the result will be less disappointing than the nature of their performance, as they offered little going forward until it was too late, just like in their opening defeat at the hands of England.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)