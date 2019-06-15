Skip to main content
Art by French artist Saype on the Champs de Mars honours migrant rescuers

Date created :

France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

A 600-metre-long, biodegradable work of graffiti by French artist Saype on the Champs de Mars in Paris honours migrant rescuers, in the first of a series of works on this park next to the Eiffel Tower.

Saype’s "Beyond Walls" project is a tribute to the NGO SOS Méditerranée, which rescued around 30,000 people in the Mediterranean Sea between 2016 and the end of 2018. The artist wants to change public opinion with his works: “We’ve been ruined by visual pollution; I feel that people don’t look around any more – I needed something that brought their attention back to what matters,” he said.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

