Dorsaf Ganouati, the first woman to referee a top division match in Tunisia

Fethi Belaid, AFP | Tunisian football referee Dorsaf Gnaouti (R) gestures during a Tunisian league football match between Esperance sportive de Tunis and CA Bizertin on June 15 at the Olympic stadium in Rades.

Dorsaf Ganouati made history on Saturday when she became the first female to referee a top-level football match in Tunisia, overseeing a Tunisian league match in the city of Rades.

FRANCE 24 reporters caught up with Ganouati just hours before her debut match kicked off.

The 33-year-old Tunisian began her football career as a goalkeeper. She started refereeing in 2011 and has been on FIFAs list of international referees since 2015.

The match was between this year’s champions, L'Espérance sportive de Tunis (EST), who were hosting Club athlétique bizertin (CAB) at home in the capital Tunis.

