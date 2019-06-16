Guatemala elects new leaders in a political climate rife with corruption

Guatemalans vote in presidential and legislative elections Sunday in a climate of widespread disillusion with the political process after a campaign marked by allegations of wrongdoing that tarnished several candidates.

The road to this presidential election has been a flurry of court rulings, illegal party-switching and allegations of malfeasance that torpedoed the candidacies of two of the top three candidates.

But such antics were hardly a new development in Guatemalan politics. Three of the country's last four presidents were arrested after their tenures on charges of corruption. Graft allegations have also been levied againt current President Jimmy Morales and his inner circle, though he denies wrongdoing and is immune from prosecution while in office.

According to the NGO Transparency International, Guatemala is among the 40 most corrupt countries in the world. (FRANCE 24 with AP)

