Classically trained musicians leaving Venezuela

Pascale MARIANI | John DE LOS RIOS | Jenny PEREZ | Erin OGUNKEYE By: Juan OROZCO

As Venezuela sinks further into economic crisis, with thousands of Venezuelans leaving the country every day, the cultural sector is not spared. Founded in 1930, the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra is an institution in the country. But today, more and more of its musicians are forced into exile in neighbouring Colombia, unable to live from their art. Our correspondents report from Caracas and Bogota.