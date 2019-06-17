Skip to main content
Live
#WomensFootballWorldCup
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Classically trained musicians leaving Venezuela

Date created :

By: Juan OROZCO | Pascale MARIANI | John DE LOS RIOS | Jenny PEREZ | Erin OGUNKEYE

As Venezuela sinks further into economic crisis, with thousands of Venezuelans leaving the country every day, the cultural sector is not spared. Founded in 1930, the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra is an institution in the country. But today, more and more of its musicians are forced into exile in neighbouring Colombia, unable to live from their art. Our correspondents report from Caracas and Bogota.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Rebecca Martin and Malcolm Surer.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.