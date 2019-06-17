Spain and China reach last 16 as Germany thump South Africa 4-0

Jean-Paul Pelissier, REUTERS | Lina Magull and teammates celebrate scoring Germany's fourth goal at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier on June 17, 2019.

Germany made it three wins in three matches with an emphatic 4-0 defeat of South Africa on Monday to go through to the knockout stages as Group B leaders ahead of Spain and China, who also qualified for the last 16 after a goalless draw.

ADVERTISING Read more

After labouring to secure 1-0 wins in their first two matches, Germany rolled over South Africa at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier for their last group game of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side, ranked second in the world, will play their next match in Grenoble on June 22 against a team yet to be decided.

Spain finished runners-up and now head to Reims for a knockout tie against either the mighty United States or Sweden.

China also go through as one of the best third-placed finishers after collecting four points, but the World Cup is now over for newcomers South Africa, who leave without a point.