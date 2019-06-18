Talking Europe

Female EU Commission president 'long overdue', says Margrethe Vestager

FRANCE 24 screen grab

She’s been dubbed a “giant-slayer” for slapping multi-billion euro fines on the likes of Google and Apple over competition issues. Now Margrethe Vestager is tipped by Emmanuel Macron among others to become the first ever female president of the European Commission. FRANCE 24’s Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson sat down with Vestager in Brussels to get her thoughts on her chances at getting the job, why women should hold more top political posts, and where she thinks Brexit could be headed next.