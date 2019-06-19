Victims of forced sterilisation in Japan seek justice

By: Constantin SIMON | Aruna POPURI | Justin McCURRY | Shun-suke WAKA-MATSU

Thousands of men and women in Japan who were forcibly sterilised are to receive compensation from the government, decades after they became victims of a eugenics law designed to prevent the birth of so-called inferior children. In April, MPs passed a bill that will compensate 25,000 people who were sterilised from 1948 until the law was abolished in 1996. They include 16,500 people who were operated on against their will.