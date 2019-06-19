The Interview

NASA chief: 'For the first time, we're going to send women to the Moon'

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine granted an interview to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the 2019 Paris Air Show. He discussed the US space agency's plans to return to the Moon - this time sending women astronauts - ahead of an eventual mission to Mars. Bridenstine also told us more about plans to allow tourists to travel to the International Space Station, and shared his thoughts on whether there is life somewhere in the universe beyond Earth.