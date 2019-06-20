Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Johnson extends lead in race to become Britain’s next PM, Javid knocked out

Date created :

Isabel Infantes, AFP | Conservative MP Boris Johnson in London on June 18, 2019
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Interior minister Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Thursday, leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt battling to join Boris Johnson in the final run-off.

ADVERTISING

Javid received the fewest votes in the fourth round of voting, gaining the support of 34 Conservative MPs, while Johnson extended his commanding lead and Gove leapfrogged Hunt into second place.

(AFP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.