Educated but jobless: The exodus of Italy's youth
Date created :
As Brussels threatens the Italian government with disciplinary proceedings if it does not reduce its public debt, we bring you a report on Italy's youth, which has been hit hard by the economic crisis. Due to a lack of job prospects, many educated young Italians feel they have no choice but to leave the country and try their luck elsewhere in Europe. Our correspondents in Italy report.
ADVERTISING
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin