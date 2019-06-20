Skip to main content
Educated but jobless: The exodus of Italy's youth

By: Natalia MENDOZA | Juliette DUBOIS | Charlotte DAVAN-WETTON

As Brussels threatens the Italian government with disciplinary proceedings if it does not reduce its public debt, we bring you a report on Italy's youth, which has been hit hard by the economic crisis. Due to a lack of job prospects, many educated young Italians feel they have no choice but to leave the country and try their luck elsewhere in Europe. Our correspondents in Italy report.

