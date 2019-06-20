Inside the Americas

Skip to main content
Donald Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER

This week, Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Orlando, Florida. The US president spent much of his speech attacking the press, the political establishment and the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference. He called on his supporters to "keep America great" by rejecting the "radical socialism" of his opponents.

Meanwhile, Facebook enters the virtual financial fray as the social network unveils its own cryptocurrency, "Libra".

And protests continue in Haiti, where demonstrators are accusing the government of siphoning off almost $4 billion of humanitarian aid which should have gone to the people.

