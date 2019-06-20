World Refugee Day: How food can break down stereotypes

World Refugee Day shines a spotlight on the issues faced by refugees around the globe. One initiative hoping to break down stereotypes is the Refugee Food Festival, which is now in its fourth edition. The event, which started in Paris and gets restaurants to open their kitchens to refugee chefs, has now expanded beyond France and Europe to reach New York and Cape Town. In Perspective, we spoke to Louis Martin, co-founder of the festival and Haitham Karachay, a Syrian chef.