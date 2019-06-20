Turkish court sentences 24 to life in prison over failed 2016 coup

Adem Altan, AFP | Defendant Akin Ozturk (C) and other defendants are accompanied by gendarmes as they arrive for their trial at Sincan Penal Institution at the 4th Heavy Penal Court near Ankara on August 1, 2017.

A Turkish court on Thursday gave life sentences to 24 people in one of the biggest trials over the 2016 failed bid to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media reported.

ADVERTISING Read more

Of the 24, the judge gave 17 accused 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for “violating the constitution” and “attempting to assassinate the president”, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Such sentences carry harsher prison conditions.

Tens of thousands of people have been charged over the failed coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It is common in Turkey for serious criminals to be given multiple life sentences. Erdogan has at times mooted bringing in the death penalty for the coup suspects, but no concrete steps have ever been taken.

Turkey blames the July 15, 2016, coup attempt on Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States and strongly denies involvement.

The attempted coup left 249 people dead, not counting 24 coup-plotters killed on the night of the putsch.

Turkish authorities have launched a vast crackdown in the wake of the coup bid and arrested tens of thousands with alleged links to the Gulen group and Kurdish militants.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)