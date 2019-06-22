Fleeing persecution, LGBT+ Brazilians find refuge in Portugal

Since the election of Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, homophobic or transphobic attacks have multiplied. Advocates say a member of the LGBT+ community is now murdered every 16 hours on average, a shocking figure. Our team travelled to Portugal to meet four Brazilians who have fled their homeland, fearing for their lives because of their sexuality or gender. In this special report, they tell us their stories.