Skip to main content
Live
#Africa Cup of Nations
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Fleeing persecution, LGBT+ Brazilians find refuge in Portugal

Date created : Latest update :

By: Sarah MORRIS | Mélina HUET

Since the election of Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, homophobic or transphobic attacks have multiplied. Advocates say a member of the LGBT+ community is now murdered every 16 hours on average, a shocking figure. Our team travelled to Portugal to meet four Brazilians who have fled their homeland, fearing for their lives because of their sexuality or gender. In this special report, they tell us their stories.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.