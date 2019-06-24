After Brazil, Odebrecht corruption scandal spreads to Peru

By: Amanda CHAPARRO | Raphaël COLLIAUX | Théo BONIN | James VASINA

It started in Brazil, but the corruption scandal linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has spread far beyond its borders. Last month, Odebrecht's former superintendent for Peru told the courts that four past Peruvian presidents had received illegal funding for their electoral campaigns. Such an accusation would include former president Alan Garcia, who took his own life in April when police showed up at his home. Our Peru correspondents report.