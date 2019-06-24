Skip to main content
Live
#Africa Cup of Nations
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

After Brazil, Odebrecht corruption scandal spreads to Peru

Date created :

By: Amanda CHAPARRO | Raphaël COLLIAUX | Théo BONIN | James VASINA

It started in Brazil, but the corruption scandal linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has spread far beyond its borders. Last month, Odebrecht's former superintendent for Peru told the courts that four past Peruvian presidents had received illegal funding for their electoral campaigns. Such an accusation would include former president Alan Garcia, who took his own life in April when police showed up at his home. Our Peru correspondents report.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.