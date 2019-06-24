Talking Europe

Twenty-five years on from the genocide in Rwanda that saw as many as one million people slaughtered, FRANCE 24 interviews President Paul Kagame, alongside EU Development Commissioner Neven Mimica, at the European Development Days event in Brussels.

ADVERTISING

In the last quarter-century, Rwanda's people, economy and development have moved on from the killings to such a point that the country is often held up to other nations undergoing conflict, violence and political turmoil as a positive example.

However, as Rwanda's GDP per capita is ranked 36th in Africa at $2,081*, government investments such as the multimillion-pound sponsorship of the UK's Arsenal Football Club have raised questions about Kigali's development investment strategy.

Meanwhile, human rights concerns remain: the European Union's 2018 human rights report highlights "serious violations of civil and political rights". FRANCE 24 asks President Kagame why his response to this report is that it is "ridiculous".

And as the EU Commission prepares to renew itself, we ask what priorities the European Union has for development as a whole, and for Rwanda specifically.

*International Monetary Fund, 2017

A programme presented by Catherine Nicholson

Produced by Isabelle Romero