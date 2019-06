Kyle MacLachlan: How 'Twin Peaks' character Agent Dale Cooper defined my career

Best known for his iconic performance as Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s groundbreaking series "Twin Peaks", but also for roles in "Blue Velvet", "Showgirls", "The Doors", "Sex and the City" and "Desperate Housewives", Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Kyle MacLachlan speaks to Eve Jackson from the Champs-Élysées Film Festival, where he's the guest of honour.