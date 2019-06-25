France's Jewish families struggle to retrieve stolen WWII-era paintings

Shirli SITBON | Jonathan WALSH | James VASINA By: Julie DUNGELHOFF

This Tuesday, a Paris court is examining a lawsuit by the descendants of René Gimpel, a Jewish art dealer who was dispossessed of his collection during World War II. His family have taken the government to court. Some 100,000 works of art were stolen from their owners during the Nazi occupation of France. But in this specific case, several paintings that once belonged to Gimpel are now on display in major French museums. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon, Julie Dungelhoeff and Jonathan Walsh report.