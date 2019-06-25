Business daily

Nissan shareholders approve governance overhaul after Ghosn scandal

Shareholders at the carmaker Nissan have approved changes to the way the company is run, after the scandal that engulfed its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. At the meeting, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he would protect the independence of the company, which is part of a three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi. Also today, a group of American billionaires have called for a wealth tax to be imposed... on them.