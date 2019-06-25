Perspective

Period poverty: When sanitary products become unaffordable

When you're struggling to put food on the table, an extra ten pounds a month on tampons is something you can't stretch to. That's the startling situation for some in the UK, as it's estimated that one in ten girls between the ages of 14 to 21 in Britain cannot afford sanitary towels or tampons. We spoke to Molly Brown, from the charity Hey Girls, which distributes free sanitary products in a bid to ensure people are never in the situation of having to compromise on their health and wellbeing.