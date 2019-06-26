Supply and demand: A closer look at Canada's legal cannabis market

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

In October 2018, Canada became the first G7 country to legalise recreational cannabis. When Justin Trudeau's government made the move, one of its main objectives was to remove the lucrative cannabis market from the hands of illegal dealers and organised crime. State-run dispensaries have since been put in place, yet the black market remains well and truly alive in a country where one in five inhabitants claim to have used cannabis in one form or another this past year. Our correspondents report.