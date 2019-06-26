Hard fought win for Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations, underdogs Benin draw with Ghana

Ozan Kose, AFP | Benin's midfielder Mama Seibou (L) vies for the ball with Ghana's midfielder Andre Ayew (C) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Ghana and Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25, 2019.

Cameroon had to work hard to open its title defence with a win at the African Cup of Nations, and Ghana was the latest team to be upstaged by an underdog.

Cameroon found it difficult to break down Guinea-Bissau until defender Yaya Banana was left unmarked from a corner to head in the opening goal in the 66th minute.

Cameroon's second goal came straight after when substitute striker Stephane Bahoken got a lucky break to score with his first touch.

The win put Cameroon top of Group F.

Ghana fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 against Benin in the group's second game in Ismailia, Egypt, on Tuesday.

Ghana's goals came through the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

But defender John Boye was given a second yellow card for time wasting and sent off and Benin equalised for a 2-2 draw.

(AFP)