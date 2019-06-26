The Interview

Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek, a member of ruling Sudan's Transitional Military Council, which has been in power since the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April, discussed the ongoing political crisis in the country and the army's transition plan.

In an interview with FRANCE 24’s Tarek Kai, Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek, a member of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, discussed the negotiations with protest leaders on transferring power to a civilian administration. He insisted the military "don't want to stay more than six or nine months" in power.

Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek justified cutting off the Internet in Sudan over the spreading of "fake news" on social media.

Regarding the deadly June 3 crackdown on protesters, he said those responsible were "in jail" and "awaiting trial".