Skip to main content
Live
#Africa Cup of Nations
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

'We are not leading the country, we are transitional,' says Sudanese military council member

Date created :

By: Tarek KAI

Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek, a member of ruling Sudan's Transitional Military Council, which has been in power since the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April, discussed the ongoing political crisis in the country and the army's transition plan.

ADVERTISING

In an interview with FRANCE 24’s Tarek Kai, Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek, a member of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, discussed the negotiations with protest leaders on transferring power to a civilian administration. He insisted the military "don't want to stay more than six or nine months" in power.

>> ‘Military council came to power without a plan’, Sudan opposition leader tells FRANCE 24

Lieutenant-General Salah Abdelkhalek justified cutting off the Internet in Sudan over the spreading of "fake news" on social media.

>> Sudanese activists seek justice for mass rapes after militia 'breaks the girls'

Regarding the deadly June 3 crackdown on protesters, he said those responsible were "in jail" and "awaiting trial".

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.