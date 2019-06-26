Perspective

Empowering children through education: 'All they need is an opportunity to thrive'

Lilibeydy Manrique quit her job as a teacher in private schools in Colombia and set up an award-winning school to try to help the vulnerable communities she came from. She said she felt she had been investing resources and time in communities which "already had it all". We spoke to her about why she changed her life, and how it's helping the children. Manrique is the director of Fundación ABLE, which aims to bring bilingual and artistic educational programmes to the wider community.