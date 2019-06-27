Inside the Americas

This week, a devastating picture of a migrant father and daughter, drowned face down in the water of the Rio Grande, shocked the American public. The image highlighted the risks thousands of Central American families are taking in their quest for a better life. The photo came on the heels of a scandalous report out of a US detention centre in Texas. The Democratic-held House has passed a $4.5 billion border bill to help migrant children, but it still has to get past the Republican-held Senate.

ADVERTISING

Meanwhile, several billionaires have signed an open letter to Democratic presidential candidates asking the US to tax them more.

And fifty years after the Stonewall riots of 1969, we look at how the police raid on a gay bar in New York helped kick off the LGBT movement around the world.