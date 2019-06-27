Skip to main content
Tunisia’s President Essebsi rushed to hospital after ‘serious health crisis’

Zoubeir Souissi, REUTERS file picture | Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at the Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia November 8, 2018.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Tunisia’s 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi was on Thursday brought to a military hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”, the presidency said.

Essebsi "was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis", the presidency said on its Facebook page.

Essebsi, Tunisia's first freely elected president, first took office in 2014. He recently announced he wouldn't run again in elections this November, saying a younger person should lead the country.

The announcement came after two suicide attacks in Tunis on security forces killed a policeman and wounded a second. Seven civilians were also injured in the attack.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

