Is Paris still the fashion capital of the world?

France and style go hand in hand and Paris is often called the fashion capital of the world. It's not just fancy haute couture; the way everyday French people dress is also a source of fascination abroad. They're so chic... and yet it seems so effortless. So how do they do it? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula turn the fabulous world of French fashion inside out.